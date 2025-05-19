KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The High Court here today increased the 30-day jail term to six months for the driver of a four-wheel drive vehicle who crashed into a couple riding a high-powered motorcycle near the Duta Toll Plaza and fled the scene two weeks ago.

Judge K. Muniandy made the ruling during a review of the Magistrate’s Court’s decision to impose a 30-day jail term and RM12,000 fine on K. Darmaraju, 32, for reckless driving on May 13.

The judge ordered the six-month jail sentence to commence from the date of arrest on May 11 and upheld the RM12,000 fine. The accused, a car accessories salesman, was also disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman argued that the 30-day sentence would pass in an instant and the RM12,000 fine had been paid, but the victims had suffered permanent disability and relied on family support and hospital treatment.

“Therefore, the prosecution is seeking a punishment that will serve as a lesson to the accused and to the public. This case should serve as a reminder of the risks, impact and consequences of reckless driving,” he said.

Defence counsel S. Vinesh requested that the High Court judge uphold the Magistrate’s Court’s decision.

Darmaraju was charged with recklessly driving a Nissan Navara on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading towards the city centre near the Duta Toll Plaza at 2.30pm on May 10.

The charge, under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, carries a maximum jail term of five years, a fine of up to RM15,000, disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least five years, revocation of a probationary driving licence, and endorsement of the offence on the driving licence.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the two victims were riding their motorcycle in the far-left lane when a four-wheel-drive vehicle suddenly veered into their path in a dangerous manner and hit them.

The accused then fled the scene without stopping his vehicle.

As a result, both victims were thrown onto the road and sustained serious injuries. — Bernama