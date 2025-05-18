IPOH, May 18 — The wife of Sergeant Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, one of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel killed in an accident on May 13, said their six-year-old daughter cries in her sleep every night following the tragedy.

Nur Aini Samiun, 44, said their children, Muhd Raqin Najmi, 13, Muhd Rizqi Nazhan, 9, and Nur Aqeela Rawida, had a close relationship with their father.

“I would take care of the children while my late husband handled the finances. Now that he’s gone, I have to take on all those responsibilities,” she said when met at her home in Taman Kinding Raya, Tanjung Rambutan, during Ziarah Kasih, the National Higher Education Fund Corporation’s (PTPTN) outreach programme, today.

Nur Aini said Mohd Roslan was well-liked and did not hesitate to take leave from work to care for his ailing parents until both of them passed away.

Earlier, PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim said the three children are eligible to receive benefits totalling RM193,000 through the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN), contributed under the Simpan SSPN Prime and Simpan SSPN Plus products.

Nur Aini said her husband was always mindful of the future, diligently setting aside savings for their children.

“...we don’t have a high income or many assets, and I am unemployed, savings like this (SSPN) can help support us in the future,” she added.

In the 8.50 am accident, the FRU truck collided with a stone-laden lorry along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam, also injuring nine personnel. — Bernama