HAT YAI, May 17 — Residents in Hat Yai have lodged complaints over a group of modified cars with Malaysian licence plates that were seen racing and causing loud disturbances near Greenway Night Market early this morning.

Khaosod English reported that six cars were spotted shortly before 1.30am driving in circles three times and blocking one side of Kanchanawanit Road.

Thai police said they are working to identify the vehicles involved.

They believe the cars belong to Malaysian tourists.

Authorities have pledged to take steps to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.