KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the East Asia Summit, which will be held as part of the Asean Summit high-level meetings later this year.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Putin in Moscow today, Anwar emphasised the significance of the potential visit, stating that it would be a considerable honour for Malaysia and would underscore the importance of strong bilateral relations and regional diplomacy.

“On behalf of the government, the people would of course wish, and think that it would be a major and great (occasion) if you can have President Putin in Malaysia as soon as possible or at the latest, during the East Asia Summit held during (the) Asean (Summit with Dialogue Partners in October).

“I can assure you that your presence in Malaysia would be a major breakthrough, not only in our bilateral relationship, but also for the region, because I believe many people in this part of the world have great respect for, and high expectations of your leadership,” he said.

The joint press conference was streamed live on Anwar’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s strong commitment to multilateralism and expressed continued support for a rules-based international order.

“We did discuss a number of international issues. We are firm on these multilateral arrangements, rules-based multilateralism and (therefore) we must proceed based on that principle.

“However, we do not accept unilateral actions by any country, as they would disrupt these arrangements and the peace and security of our region and the world,” he stressed.

Anwar described his meeting with Putin as cordial and constructive, marked by mutual respect and understanding.

“So, once again, President Putin, I want to assure you that Malaysia not only has expectations, but also hope that this special relationship with the Russian Federation will be strengthened through meaningful exchanges and programmes,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister, his discussion with Putin covered a wide range of areas, including education, agriculture, food security, agri-commodities, technology, cybersecurity, energy and defence, demonstrating a clear commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

“There were some outstanding issues due to geopolitical dictates, but we took the position of centrality, in Malaysia and Asean, to decide for ourselves what is best for Malaysia and its people,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by Russia, which he described as a country rich in history, civilisation, culture and the arts, with a proud legacy of struggle for dignity and independence.

“I told President Putin that my admiration for Russia goes beyond diplomatic engagement...because of my understanding (of the country’s) history, culture, and great contribution to literature, the arts and ballet, which I happened to miss because of the hectic schedule,” he said.

Earlier, following his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Anwar said Malaysia and Russia remain committed to further strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation across various strategic sectors, including cultural and scientific exchanges.

Anwar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a four-day official visit before continuing the second segment of his trip to Kazan, Tatarstan, on May 15. — Bernama