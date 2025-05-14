KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The public transport usage rate in Malaysia remains low at around 25 per cent, a stark contrast to several developed countries, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid said neighbouring Singapore recorded a public transport usage rate of 67 per cent, while that in Seoul, South Korea, stood at 63 per cent and Tokyo, Japan, at 73 per cent.

“This change requires a shift in mindset that can only be achieved through a combination of a reliable system and comprehensive awareness campaigns.

“I have always believed that an efficient public transport system not only facilitates the daily movement of people but also acts as a catalyst for economic growth, social well-being, and inclusive mobility in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

Earlier, he shared that he had received a courtesy call from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) president Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah at his office in Putrajaya.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia was facing the reality of vehicle congestion, noting that by the end of 2024, there were 38.7 million registered vehicles in the country.

“This exceeds the population of just 34.1 million, and the number continues to rise, driven by total industry volume (TIV) or vehicle sales, which reached 816,747 units — the highest in the nation’s history.

“This trend not only burdens the existing infrastructure but also increases road safety risks and negatively affects the people’s quality of life,” he said.

Therefore, Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that with continued efforts by agencies like Prasarana and collaboration from all stakeholders, the country could shape a more people-friendly, sustainable and efficient future for public transport.

“God willing, we will break free from the shackles of congestion and dependency on private vehicles,” he said. — Bernama