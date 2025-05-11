KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has reminded Nurul Izzah Anwar to be prepared to serve as a “war general” if elected as PKR deputy president in the party elections this month.

According to Harian Metro, he said the post comes with significant responsibilities, and to secure continued grassroots support, Nurul Izzah must also be ready to face her political opponents.

“If Nurul Izzah becomes deputy president, she will have to take over my role as the main ‘brawler’ — taking on reckless supporters, exposing the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal, negotiating on behalf of the party, and holding talks with BN and PN.

“Ultimately, regardless of who is elected to the position, it’s not just about the offer — it’s about how that role is carried out and mobilised.

“No matter the promise, if there’s no strategy to energise and rally support on the ground, it won’t succeed,” he reportedly said during the Yang Bakar Menteri: Yang Berhenti Menteri programme in Seri Kembangan last night.

Rafizi’s comments are believed to refer to Nurul Izzah’s potential focus — if elected — on working with party members, supporters and volunteers, especially in 50 marginal seats ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

However, Rafizi said every party member has the right to contest, and Nurul Izzah has valid reasons for doing so, adding that all contributions to the party should be respected.

“My concern is with individuals in the party who overstep and create unnecessary polemics, both internally and externally.

“I worry about public perception. No matter what arguments we make, the ultimate judges are not party delegates, but the voters — and God,” he was quoted as saying.