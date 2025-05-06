KOTA KINABALU, May 6 — Sabah’s steadily growing tourism sector has received a significant boost from community-based tourism (CoBT), particularly in interior regions such as Kiulu, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said today.

Hajiji highlighted that CoBT contributed RM7 million to Sabah’s economy in 2024, up from RM6.7 million in 2023, with 18 districts actively participating in the model.

“Community-based tourism has proven to be one of the most effective ways to stimulate rural economies. It creates jobs, empowers local communities, and offers visitors an authentic experience of Sabah’s traditions, people, and landscapes,” he said at the launch of the 2025 Tuaran Kaamatan Festival in Kiulu.

CoBT involves local communities actively participating in the planning, development, and management of tourism activities, with residents often providing services such as accommodation, food, and cultural experiences.

Tourism is one of the key pillars of the state’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development blueprint. Sabah recorded 923,709 tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2025, putting the state on track to achieve its target of 3.5 million visitors this year.

“I am confident this target will not only be achieved but may even be surpassed, just as in 2024, when we recorded 3.2 million visitors, exceeding the initial target of three million,” Hajiji said.

He also stressed the importance of improving rural infrastructure to support the growth of tourism and agriculture.

“Good infrastructure not only benefits locals but also serves as a key attraction for both domestic and international tourists. We must build on this momentum. I want to see CoBT grow not only in numbers but also in quality and impact,” he said.

To further strengthen CoBT, four local associations recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four local universities and a Taiwanese tourism association. These associations are the Kiulu Tourism Association, Tambunan Tourism Association, Sabah Coffee Entrepreneurs Association, and Tambatuon Women’s Community Association in Kota Belud.

“These collaborations will enhance knowledge sharing and elevate the professionalism of our community tourism operators,” Hajiji said, adding that Kota Kinabalu will host Sabah’s first-ever CoBT conference this June, organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Sabah Tourism Board.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, who is also the state assemblyman for the neighbouring Sulaman constituency, announced RM1.1 million in allocations for key development projects in the Kiulu constituency. These include a new parking facility in Kiulu town, a road to Kampung Kitapol, and a gravity-fed water supply system for Kampung Lopot.