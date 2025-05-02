KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Police have confirmed that a woman scheduled to meet Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers in Putrajaya on April 9 was reported missing that same afternoon.

In a statement issued today, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said a report was lodged at the Precinct 7 police station in Putrajaya at 3.02pm on April 9 regarding the disappearance.

She had been expected to provide a statement to MACC as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Her absence on April 9 has been confirmed by MACC,” the police said.

The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping or abduction with intent to wrongfully confine.

Police added that she had previously attended several sessions with MACC officers to assist in the probe.

A separate police report was also lodged by her lawyer in Seri Kembangan.

“Statements from several witnesses, including MACC officers and the victim’s lawyer, have been recorded to assist the investigation,” the statement said.

In an earlier report, Simon Ling said in a statement that his sister, Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, 42, was last heard from at 1.57pm on April 9 when she messaged her lawyer saying she was en route to the MACC headquarters in a Grab vehicle and expected to arrive by 2.08pm.

The family said the car was allegedly intercepted by three unidentified vehicles and she was instructed to get into one of them.

Her mobile phone’s last known location was near the MEX highway close to Pusat Bandar Putra Permai at 1.52pm.

Police said further investigations are ongoing.