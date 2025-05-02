KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A woman scheduled to meet the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya on April 9 has not been seen or heard from since that afternoon, according to her family.

Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, 42, was reportedly travelling in an e-hailing car when she went missing en route to the MACC office, her brother Simon Ling Wan Siong said in a statement.

“She and her husband are in the middle of a very acrimonious divorce both in Singapore and Malaysia involving a large estate,” Pamela’s lawyer Datuk N Sivananthan told The Edge, adding that the MACC was investigating the couple for a money laundering matter.

Simon said Pamela messaged her lawyer at 1.57pm that day saying she was on her way to the MACC and expected to arrive at 2.08pm.

He said her mobile phone’s last known location was detected near the MEX highway close to Pusat Bandar Putra Permai at 1.52pm.

“Despite repeated efforts by her family and lawyer to contact her after 2.00pm, the calls went unanswered and WhatsApp messages remained undelivered,” Simon said.

He said Grab Malaysia later confirmed that the ride had been marked as completed but no further information was available.

“We understand that the Grab car Pamela was travelling in that day was intercepted by three unidentified vehicles, and she was instructed to get into one of them,” Simon said.

“Ling has not been seen or heard from since that afternoon. It has now been over 20 days since her disappearance.”

He said police have initiated investigations under Section 365 of the Penal Code, which relates to kidnapping or abduction with intent to wrongfully confine a person.

“We urgently call on the police to intensify their efforts, pursue all possible leads, and do everything necessary to locate her without delay,” Simon said.

He said the family and their lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, will continue cooperating fully with the investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding Ling’s disappearance are highly unusual and demand relentless investigations,” the family said.

They also appealed to members of the public who may have any information to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Pamela’s father Ling Kie Yii at 012-8867979 or her brother Simon Ling Wan Siong at 012-8866799.

Pamela’s last known residence was at an apartment in Sunway Velocity, Cheras.