KUANTAN, May 1 — A 35-year-old trader has lost more than RM278,000 after falling victim to an online scam syndicate last week.

In a statement today, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the incident began when the trader received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a representative of a government training institution.

The caller placed an order for the trader’s products and also requested that he supply souvenir items through a third party allegedly recommended by the caller, he added.

“Despite not having received any delivery of the souvenir items, the victim, acting in good faith, proceeded to make nine transactions to eight different bank accounts using both personal and company funds, amounting to more than RM278,000,” said Yahaya.

He said the trader only realised he had been duped after failing to contact both the initial caller and the supposed third party.

He lodged a police report at the Temerloh district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday. — Bernama