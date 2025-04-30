ALOR SETAR, April 30 — The Kedah state government will assist 950 employees of Continental Tyre Malaysia affected by the cessation of tyre manufacturing operations at the company’s factory here by matching them with alternative job opportunities.

Kedah Industry and Investment, Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah said the initiative would be carried out through the Kedah Talent Development Centre under Invest Kedah Bhd.

“We have requested the relevant companies to provide a list of their employees and their skill sets so that we can liaise with the Kulim Industrial Tenants Association and other companies in the state. For instance, we could inform them that there are 20 technicians available in specific fields.

“At the same time, there is a tyre company investing in Kedah Rubber City, Padang Terap, which is quite similar to Continental. We have initiated efforts to inform this company that these affected employees may be suitable for absorption,” he said at a press conference here today.

Haim Hilman said he met with the management of the Continental factory earlier today to discuss the closure decision.

At the meeting, the company explained that the decision to cease operations was the result of a strategic review of the Asia Pacific region, aimed at optimising its product portfolio and adapting to market changes, he shared.

“A total of 950 workers are expected to be affected, comprising approximately 750 operational (blue collar) workers and the remainder professional and management staff.

“The state government has been informed that the company has devised a fair and appropriate compensation plan, and will also provide additional skills training over the next eight months to enhance the competitiveness and employability of the affected workers,” he said.

Last Monday, Continental announced that it would cease tyre manufacturing operations at its Alor Setar factory by the end of this year. — Bernama