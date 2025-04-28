KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Continental Tyre Malaysia will cease production at its Alor Setar plant in Malaysia by the end of 2025, affecting 950 employees currently working there.

The German automotive supplier said it will offer career counselling and seek alternative job opportunities for the affected workers both within and outside the company.

“The decision to close the Alor Setar tyre plant follows a comprehensive business review to safeguard the company’s competitiveness, and business performance in the APAC region.

“Adapting to changing customer demand, the company seeks to optimise its local product portfolio and its manufacturing footprint,” it said in a statement.

It added that changing customer demands have prompted the company to optimise its product portfolio and manufacturing footprint locally.

Despite the closure, Continental stressed that Malaysia remains a key market and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong relationships with its customers and partners.

The Alor Setar facility has a long history, having started operations on December 20, 1979, and since May 2012 has been a fully owned subsidiary of Continental. The plant covers an area of approximately 133,000 square meters.