GEORGE TOWN, April 26 — The swearing-in ceremony of Tun Ramli Ngah Talib as the ninth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang will take place on May 1 at Dewan Sri Pinang here, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the appointment was made in accordance with Article 1 of the Penang State Constitution, and that state secretary Datuk Zulkifli Long would handle the ceremony.

“We will also be organising a ceremony on April 28 to convey our appreciation to Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, who has served one term as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang,” he told reporters after attending the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Mutiara Line project here yesterday.

Describing Ramli as highly experienced in both the political and administrative sectors of the country and Perak, Chow expressed confidence that his appointment would contribute to the state’s development.

Ramli, who is also the former Dewan Rakyat speaker, has been appointed as the ninth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, effective May 1, 2025, until April 30, 2029.

He received the instrument of appointment from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the Presentation of the Instrument of Appointment Ceremony at Dewan Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara, yesterday.

He takes over from Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, who has held the post since May 1, 2021. — Bernama