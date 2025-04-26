BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 26 — Penang traders, particularly in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, facing a four-day scheduled water supply interruption (SWSI) starting yesterday, have taken measures to ensure their operations remain unaffected.

A Bernama survey found that the eateries have been storing water since last week, including using mineral water for cooking. Meanwhile, car wash operators temporarily closed their business as they could not meet their water supply needs.

Seberang Jaya restaurant owner Shamsul Munir Safini, 41, said he has continued to operate and had stocked up on water since last week to ensure customers could still dine.

He said, based on the experience from last January’s water disruption, he and his staff had taken proactive measures. These included storing water, stocking up on mineral water, and using disposal utensils at his eatery.

“Just like in January last year, the water supply was restored after 24 hours. I hope it will be the same this time. However, we prepared in advance because we planned to keep the restaurant open during the four-day disruption in water supply,” he told Bernama today.

“In addition to mineral water, I also prepared plastic plates, cups, and bowls as an extra precaution. So far, we are still using our regular plates, bowls, and cups because we still have a water supply,” he said.

Despite being similarly affected, some Penang F&B outlets have opted to stay open by stocking up on water prior to the disruption, catering to residents unable to dine at home due to the four-day water cut. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

The owner of Warung D’Kole restaurant in Sungai Bakap, near here, Mohamad Halim Abdul Wahab, 54, said his eatery is expected to face a water supply disruption of over 48 hours. He has made preparations to continue his business as usual.

He is keeping his restaurant open for business as his customers preferred dining in as their homes were also affected by the water disruption.

“After experiencing a water disruption early last year and receiving advance notice about the SWSI, I made the necessary preparations. This included purchasing 10 large containers to store water, as well as mineral water, plastic plates, cups and bowls. I also provided plastic gloves for customers who preferred to eat with their hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, car wash owner M. Siva, 52, had to temporarily close his business because a lot of water is needed. He will reopen once the supply is restored.

“We’re taking a day or two off, and once the water supply resumes, I’ll reopen. Anyway, at home in Sungai Bakap, we also have no water. However, we’ve been storing water for the past three days. I also bought mineral water for my wife to use for cooking,” he said

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) said all markets and food complexes managed by the local authority have been equipped with water tanks holding a 2,271-litre capacity and are being monitored regularly.

Penang state exco Zairil Khir Johari and PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Parhmanathan flags off the water tankers at Batu Kawan on April 25, 2025. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Meanwhile, Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said they expect all 23 waterworks projects under the SWSI, which began at 10 pm last night, to be fully completed by 4 pm today.

He said work progress has reached 85 per cent, with 19 out of 23 projects completed as of 10.30 am today. The remaining four projects involve significant work, including the final connection of the 1.35-metre (m)-diameter Sungai Perai River Crossing Pipeline (SP-RCP) in



Ampang Jajar, Central Seberang Perai, which is currently 46 per cent complete.

He also said that the second project involved completing the final connection of the 1.35 m diameter SP-RCP pipeline in Kampung Teluk, North Seberang Perai, which is currently 30 per cent complete.

“Furthermore, the replacement of a 1.2-m valve on a 1.2-m pipeline at Jalan Pengkalan Tambang, near the water treatment plant, along with the diversion of a 0.9-m diameter water pipeline at the State Sports Council Complex, Batu Uban in the Southwest district, has seen progress levels of 90 to 95 per cent,” he added. — Bernama