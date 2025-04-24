KOTA BARU, April 24 — A passenger was killed after a four-wheel drive vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a river at Kilometre 80 of the Gua Musang-Lojing road yesterday.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the police were alerted to the incident at about 4.40pm through a phone call from personnel at the Lojing Police Beat Base.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred at around 2.30pm when the pickup truck, driven by a 26-year-old man travelling from Blue Valley towards Gua Musang, is believed to have lost control after passing a section of road inundated due to heavy rain.

The vehicle then veered off the slope and ended up in a river near the location.

The driver and a passenger seated in the back managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle, but another passenger seated in the front was trapped and unable to exit in time.

The individual was later confirmed to have drowned at the scene.

The victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Gua Musang Hospital and the case is currently being investigated to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Members of the public with any information regarding the case are urged to assist the investigation by contacting the Gua Musang Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 09-9121222 or Investigating Officer Insp Aida at 012-4027283. — Bernama