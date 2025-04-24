KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has raked in over RM24 million from the sale of special vehicle registration plates under the A__A series, launched to mark its 79th anniversary.

The five-day online auction, held from April 19 to 23 via the JPJeBid system, drew 24,470 bidders.

In a statement, JPJ said a total of 6,746 managed to snap up their dream number plates, generating a total revenue of RM24,022,793.

Leading the charge was A9A, which fetched a staggering RM902,020, followed by A11A at RM703,007 and A8A at RM700,000.

Rounding out the top five were A7A (RM502,000) and A2A (RM490,888).

JPJ said that among the most hotly contested numbers were A51A (40 bidders), A101A (31), and A8118A (29).

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said proceeds from the bids would go towards public-focused initiatives such as MyLESEN, the Helmet Exchange Programme, and FlySISWA.