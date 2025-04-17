PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The signing of a new agreement for the International Cooperation Project on Giant Panda Conservation will enable Malaysia to receive a new pair of Giant Pandas for the next 10 years.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the joint endeavor symbolises the collaborative project between China and Malaysia, and promotes conservation diplomacy, consistent with Malaysia Madani’s values of global collaboration in sustainability initiatives.

“I hope that the giant pandas, who are special envoys from China, can further promote understanding and close cooperation between the two countries.

“Malaysia will continue to be committed to working with China for the conservation and enhancement of scientific cooperation in the preservation of the iconic wildlife species, the giant panda,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday witnessed the exchange of 31 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and documents covering various sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

Among them was the new agreement for the International Cooperation Project on Giant Panda Conservation, which was signed by the Director-General of the Department of Wildlife and National

Parks (PERHILITAN) of Peninsular Malaysia Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim and the Secretary-General of China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) Yan Jian.

Malaysia, through a previous agreement signed on June 15, 2012, was granted a conservation cooperation project with a pair of giant pandas for 10 years, housed at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre, Zoo Negara.

During this period, Malaysia has shown extraordinary achievements in the ex-situ conservation of giant pandas with the breeding and birth of three giant panda cubs.

All three giant panda cubs have been returned to China in compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Nuan Nuan, who was born on Aug 8, 2015, Yi Yi (Jan 14, 2018) and Sheng Yi on May 30, 2021 are the cubs of the giant panda couple Fu Wa and Feng Yi who were renamed Xing Xing and Liang Liang.

Nuan Nuan was sent back to China in 2017, while Yi Yi and Sheng Yi left Malaysia on Aug 29, 2023.

The panda parents were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for 10 years, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China. — Bernama