KUANTAN, April 12 — The armed forces were not involved in the enforcement operation at a durian farm in Raub, contrary to claims circulating on social media since yesterday, according to police.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said there has been no military movement or directive from the state government for its involvement in the operation.

Regarding the operation itself, he said the police have received three reports lodged by an officer from the Pahang State Enforcement Unit, the police, and a non-governmental organisation.

“We have opened an investigation paper under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, a video lasting over 25 seconds went viral, showing several military vehicles moving through an area allegedly to assist in the operation.

Media reports stated that farmers had reportedly blocked access routes and displayed banners to express their dissatisfaction after enforcement personnel destroyed their decades-old crops. However, the situation was brought under control without any untoward incidents.

Previously, the Pahang government also denied violating a court order when it felled around 200 Musang King durian trees during the enforcement operation in Sungai Klau, Raub, on April 8. — Bernama