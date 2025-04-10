KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Umno has filed a legal application to claim ownership of the land on which the Seri Pacific Hotel stands, currently held in trust by four individuals including former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the late Tun Daim Zainuddin.

The originating summons (OS) was filed by Umno executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan on March 6 through the law firm Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak, according to a report published in The Edge today.

In addition to Mahathir and Daim, the land is also held in trust by former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam and the late Tan Sri Sanusi Junid.

Sumali is seeking a declaration that the 9,723-square-metre property at Lot 40, Section 51, Kuala Lumpur, should be transferred to Umno in accordance with Article 27.1 of the party’s constitution.

He has also requested that the Federal Territory Land and Mines Department register the transfer to Umno and provide any necessary relief deemed fit by the court.

A case management session was held today before senior assistant registrar Nur Shasha Hidayah Nor Azhar, with a representative from the Attorney General’s Chambers appearing for the Land and Mines Department.

The next case management is scheduled for May 2.

According to Sumali’s affidavit, the original land transfer form was signed by all four trustees on October 22, 2015.

However, Sanusi passed away in 2018 and Daim in November 2023.

He said Umno’s top leadership at the time had directed the land to be registered under the party.

Although the transfer was initially approved, it was rejected in May 2017 due to discrepancies in the names of the trustees as listed on the land grant and their identification documents.

“The Umno office bearers, who are the party president, deputy president [and] secretary general, wanted to register the said land from the four trustees to Umno in 2015. They (the officer bearers) had agreed and directed for the registration of the said land from the four trustees to the party,” said Sumali.

“I am made to understand that the FT Land and Mines had initially approved the transfer from the trustees to the party; but in the process of the transfer, it was rejected on May 18, 2017, on the grounds that the name as in the registered grant is not the same as in the identification card,” he said.

Sumali maintained that Umno has a beneficial interest in the property and argued that the rejection was due to a clerical error in name registration, not any bad faith or misrepresentation.

Umno currently holds an 85.88 per cent stake in Seri Pacific Corp Sdn Bhd, the owner of the Seri Pacific Hotel, through RHB Nominees Sdn Bhd.