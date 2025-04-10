KOTA KINABALU, April 10 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, whose second contract extension is nearing expiry, said today he is prepared to continue leading the agency but will respect whatever decision the government makes.

Azam, who turns 62 next month, was first appointed MACC chief in 2020. He officially retired upon turning 60 in 2022, but his service was subsequently extended twice by the government, each time for a one-year period.

When asked by reporters here if he was willing to serve another term, Azam indicated his readiness.

“I am still young,” he said, adding later, “Now, I have more energy.”

However, he said his position as a public servant was bound by official decisions.

He also said he would accept “whatever” the government decides.

"My appointment is from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the prime minister, as provided under Section 5 of the MACC Act 2009. So, as a government officer, I simply follow orders," he explained.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the government will likely opt to extend Azam’s contract, before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied this.

Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil subsequently said the government was open to reviewing the appointment mechanism, although he clarified that the specific issue of extending Azam’s tenure had not yet been discussed by the Cabinet.

The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) reportedly said that the conclusion of Azam’s current term would provide the government an opportunity for reforms.