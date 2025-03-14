BALIK PULAU, March 14 — A senior citizen who falsely claimed his friend had a bomb in his bag has been fined RM100.

According to The Star, 64-year-old Ng Kok Yeow pleaded guilty to insulting behaviour intended to disrupt public peace. He admitted to the charge immediately after it was read before Magistrate Chia Huey Ting on Friday.

He was fined RM100 or faced three days in jail if unpaid.

According to the charge sheet, Ng informed a Malaysia Airlines employee at the Penang International Airport check-in counter in Bayan Lepas that his friend’s bag contained a bomb. The incident occurred around 10.30pm on March 11.

He was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for making the statement despite knowing it could cause public disruption. Ng received the maximum fine allowed under the section.

Ng’s lawyer, Hazarul Iqram Rozahan from the National Legal Aid Foundation, noted that his guilty plea saved the court time and resources.

He mentioned that Ng worked as a trader with a monthly income of RM1,000 and had two children who depended on him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Lushani stressed that Ng’s actions were serious and warranted the maximum fine.

“It is a sensitive matter and (such words should not be) uttered especially at a place with high security measures like an airport,” she was quoted as saying by the English daily.

Reports on Wednesday stated that two men were detained after one made a false bomb threat at an airport check-in counter.

South-West OCPD Asst Comm Sazalee Adam stated that the incident led airport authorities to implement immediate security measures. A thorough inspection of the luggage confirmed there were no hazardous materials.

Police then proceeded with the detention of both men for further investigation.