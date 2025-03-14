PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — Ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here to continue his questioning over a case involving RM177 million in seized assets.

His questioning began yesterday, after repeated delays, but he was allowed to leave around 3pm, ostensibly due to his recent health.

Ismail was previously interviewed by MACC on Feb 19, but collapsed at home three days later and was admitted to a hospital for blood pressure-related complications.

The investigation involves four of Ismail's former senior officers, following raids that led to the seizure of RM170 million in cash and 16kg of gold bars from their residences and other locations.

Ismail is also a suspect in the case, the MACC previously confirmed.

Ismail is the third former prime minister investigated for corruption after leaving office, with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being predecessors.