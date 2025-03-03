PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed this afternoon that former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri is one of the key suspects in an ongoing corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of ringgit in government funds.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said up to RM170 million worth of cash and other valuable items were confiscated at one of the apartments raided as part of the probe. The confiscated items were displayed at a media briefing at the agency’s headquarters here.

Cash

The MACC said approximately RM170 million in various currencies was confiscated in the raids.

Azam disclosed that other than the ringgit, the currencies were:

British Pound

Saudi Riyal

Thai Baht

Korean Won

Euro

Swiss Francs

Chinese Yuan

MACC seized approximately RM170 million in cash ( in various international currencies), 16 kilogrammes of gold bullion following investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Gold bars

Up to 16kg of gold bars were found at the same unit, believed to be a safe house. The bullion is said to be worth RM7 million.

Jewellery and luxury watches

The agency did not provide a detailed price breakdown of the jewellery and watches, but based on information available online, some of the watches seized are estimated to cost between RM60,000 and RM250,000.

Azam himself displayed watches resembling the Patek Philippe Nautilus, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, and Rolex Submariner models.

Other jewellery displayed included gold and diamond necklaces and earrings.