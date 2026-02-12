SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Port Klang has seized electronic waste and scheduled waste weighing 195,720 kilogrammes, believed to have been smuggled into the port.

Port Klang AKPS commander Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the seizure was made at 3 pm yesterday following a physical inspection of 10 containers at the CT1 Scanner Unit site at Westport.

“The inspection found that seven containers contained e-waste, while one container contained scheduled waste.

“In addition, one container carried a mixture of plastic and paper waste, while another contained industrial machinery, bringing the total weight of the goods to 195,720 kg,” he said in a statement today.

The inspection was also joined by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, police, Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia Berhad (SIRIM), Port Klang Authority and the Selangor Department of Environment.

Nik Ezanee said all the e-waste and scheduled waste were imported from several ports in the United States and that the materials are prohibited under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Port Klang AKPS said it also foiled an attempt to smuggle five containers containing fish and animal products worth RM1.85 million at Westport yesterday.

Nik Ezanee said the success followed two separate operations conducted over nearly six hours beginning at 11.30 am at the CFS 4 Container Examination Centre.

He said one container containing canned tuna, estimated to be worth RM219,420.88 and weighing about 15,360 kg, imported from Vietnam, was seized.

“In addition, four containers containing animal products in the form of whole milk powder imported from New Zealand, weighing 100,800 kg and estimated to be worth RM1.63 million, were also seized.

“Inspection found that all the goods were meant to be brought in without valid import permits from the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728). — Bernama