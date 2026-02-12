PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today that the police have been directed to prepare all necessary details to help the Cabinet calm tensions after vigilantes demolished a temple in Rawang, Selangor.

The temple destruction, reported to have happened last night, will likely be a top agenda item at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, Saifuddin said at the ministry’s monthly meeting with staff here.

“I am calling on the public not to be influenced by unverified news and divisive narratives based on sentiment and emotions because they easily spread but hard to contain,” the minister stressed.

“So I am placing full trust on the police, use all of our capabilities as the most important agency to enforce the law. I believe this issue will be discussed in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting,” he added.

“So I have instructed the IGP and Special Branch to prepare to give the real picture of the incident, so we can together help calm the tension.”

Police arrested four men in connection with the trespassing and demolition of a temple in Rawang, Selangor, which was allegedly built without approval, following a complaint from a local resident, state newswire Bernama reported this morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said parts of the temple were demolished without prior notice or discussion with the local authorities or the complainant.

The suspects, aged 26 to 39, were detained and a backhoe tractor was seized.

Police said they opened an investigation paper under Sections 427, 295, 504 and 447 of the Penal Code.

The issue surrounding Hindu temples allegedly built on private land has intensified in recent weeks, as hardline Muslims called for their demolition through a social media campaign that critics claim is grounded more on racial prejudice than on concerns over land use rights.

Saifuddin said the Rawang temple incident calls for the authorities to be proactive.

“Issues around faith and religion are emotive,” he said at a media conference held after the assembly.

“When there are parties that can easily spread misinformation without regard for peace and harmony, it makes police duty more critical to prevent provocation.”