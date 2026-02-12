KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — Police have recovered additional human remains at a different dump site following the discovery of limbs at the one in Taman Indah Permai here earlier this morning.

The latest find, involving the head and torso believed to be that of a woman was made at about 11.40am at another dumping area near Bataras Indah Permai Supermarket, near here.

The initial discovery was made by the disposal unit which saw an arm fall out of a black garbage bag at a rubbish site near the parking area beside the same supermarket.

The subsequent recovery came after police, assisted by garbage truck workers, conducted coordinated searches amid concerns that other remains may have been discarded at different dumping sites or transported away in refuse vehicles.

As of 2pm, authorities were still searching for another arm and leg with the search continuing in nearby areas.

The discovered parts have been sent to the Forensic Department for investigation.