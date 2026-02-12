PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution today suggested that no action will be taken against anti-graft agency chief Tan Sri Azam Baki until accusers provide evidence to substantiate their allegations.

Saifuddin revealed that no police report had been filed yet, following several news reports claiming that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s chief commissioner owned shares above the permitted threshold for civil servants.

“Those who made the allegations…must first produce evidence,” he said to reporters here.

“At the moment I am not aware of any police report filed regarding Azam Baki yet.”

The MACC chief is facing mounting public scrutiny after Bloomberg published a report on Tuesday alleging that Azam held stakes worth RM800,000 in Velocity Capital Partner Bhd — which the news portal claimed breached shareholding regulations for public servants in Malaysia.

Azam, however, maintained that the shares in question were properly declared to the Public Service Department in 2025 and fully disposed of within the same year.

But just a day after the MACC threatened legal action against Bloomberg, the newswire published another investigative report alleging that the agency was being used by a group of businessmen to force the sale of shares in targeted firms.

One of the businessmen was said to be close to Azam, Bloomberg reported citing internal MACC documents and whistleblowers still working with the agency.

The latest Bloomberg report came after another local news portal reported Azam as having owned a significant value of shares in a different company. The MACC chief commissioner later denied, saying he holds zero shares as of now.