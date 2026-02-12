KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — About two million Malaysians have redeemed the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) For All cash assistance, involving nearly RM200 million in funds as of Tuesday, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the figure reflects the positive reception towards SARA as well as the smooth operation of the system, with no issues of long queues reported.

“Last year, when we first launched it, there were some minor system issues, but this time it has run smoothly. There have been no queues at shops, and the improvements we introduced have helped.

“We have also expanded the eligible categories that can be utilised, and we now allow the purchase of frozen food items. As I mentioned in parliament earlier, we will continue to make improvements, and this will help the people in the future,” he told reporters after launching Jana MyPesara here today.

Jana MyPesara is a microfinancing initiative aimed at helping retirees manage and run their businesses in a more structured manner.

More than 22 million MyKad holders aged 18 and above are eligible to benefit from the RM100 one-off SARA credit, which is valid from Feb 9 to Dec 31, 2026. — Bernama