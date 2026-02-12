KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will not comment on allegations that are defamatory, speculative in nature or involve matters currently before the court (subjudice) or subject to ongoing legal proceedings.

In a statement today, MACC said it has taken note of a report published by an international media outlet containing malicious and baseless allegations intended to tarnish the commission’s reputation.

“Any allegations or assumptions that MACC’s investigations are influenced by personal interests are completely rejected.

“All investigations conducted by MACC are carried out firmly in accordance with legal provisions, guided by evidence, and undertaken independently without fear or favour,” it added.

The MACC also stressed that any decision related to prosecution falls under the prosecutorial discretion and judicial authority of the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the judiciary, in line with Malaysia’s legal framework based on the principle of separation of powers.

MACC said its functions and responsibilities are stipulated under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and are monitored by five independent oversight bodies.

It said that any allegations of misconduct cannot be adjudicated through media narratives but must instead be assessed through established legal processes and the justice system.

The commission also urged individuals or parties with credible and legitimate evidence of corruption or misconduct to channel the information through proper avenues to enable evaluation and action in accordance with the law.

Earlier, an international media reported that MACC senior officers had colluded with several businessmen to remove competitors and forcibly take over companies. — Bernama