KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is studying a proposal to expand MyKad-based digital ecosystem by integrating it with the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) system to strengthen identity verification in the sale of subsidised cooking oil.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the MOF was working closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for this purpose, particularly on the use of MyKad under the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (eCOSS) system.

He said the move was aimed at curbing leakages and ensuring that subsidies were channelled in a simple, fair and accurate manner to the targeted groups.

“This approach leverages existing infrastructure without introducing additional mechanisms that would burden the people, while ensuring that only eligible citizens receive the subsidies,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) on whether the government plans to replicate the success of the Budi Madani (Budi95) subsidy coordination mechanism for other goods such as cooking oil and sugar.

Elaborating, Amir Hamzah said the use of MyKad as a mechanism to verify eligibility for targeted subsidies had proven effective and practical, particularly through the implementation of BUDI 95.

“The Budi95 system processes an average of 3.1 million transactions daily without any disruption. The high utilisation rate demonstrates that the MyKad mechanism is accessible, stable and well received by the public.

“This effectiveness is further demonstrated by the implementation of SARA 2025, which recorded a 99 per cent usage rate via MyKad,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Jan 29 that KPDN was in discussions with the MOF on implementing the proposal to use identity cards for the purchase of subsidised packet cooking oil. — Bernama