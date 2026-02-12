KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah, effective until 7pm today (Thursday, February 12).

According to the alert, which was posted on its Facebook page, areas expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds include:

Perak: Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang

Kelantan: Kuala Krai

Terengganu: Setiu and Hulu Terengganu

Pahang: Tanah Tinggi Cameron and Rompin

Sarawak: Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Belaga), Bintulu, Miri and Limbang

Sabah: Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Nabawan and Keningau), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang and Kota Kinabalu), Tawau and Sandakan (Kinabatangan)

The agency said the warning is issued when there are indications of thunderstorms producing rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour, either currently occurring or expected to last more than one hour.

The short-term alert is valid for up to six hours per issuance.

The latest warning was issued at 4.30pm today.

MetMalaysia has advised the public to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to flooding, lightning strikes and strong winds.