KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — National security and defence, Islamic affairs, education welfare, judicial appointments and international trade were among the matters discussed at the 271st Meeting of the Conference of Rulers (MRR), which was held over two days at Istana Negara.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the Conference was presented with the latest briefing on national security by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, while Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman delivered a briefing on national defence.

He said the meeting also discussed reports and proposals from the Rulers and Governors Scholarship Fund Board, which was established more than 40 years ago through contributions from the Rulers to benefit selected students receiving scholarships and royal awards at all public institutions of higher learning.

“The Rulers also expressed their appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for granting RM1.3 million in 2025 to support the fund,” he said in a statement today.

On the administration of Islamic affairs in each state, Syed Danial said the Conference discussed the appointment of members to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), halal certification, management of special Federal Government allocations for the maintenance and upgrading of Islamic educational institutions, as well as the implementation and achievements of ‘takmir’ programmes nationwide.

“The Rulers also consented to Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah continuing to chair the MKI for a further two-year term,” he said.

Syed Danial said the 271st meeting also examined policy papers on proposed amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 relating to land matters, as well as the Online Safety Act 2025.

He said the Conference further considered proposed appointments of judges to the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court, in addition to other appointments requiring the consideration of the Conference of Rulers, including those involving the Board of Governors of the Malay College Kuala Kangsar.

On trade matters, Syed Danial said the Conference was briefed on and given explanations regarding several issues related to the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) between Malaysia and the United States.

The 271st Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, which concluded yesterday, was chaired by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin. — Bernama