SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — The Selangor State Government has agreed that the industry will be responsible for importing all pork needed for the state market, in line with the royal decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the matter was decided by the State Executive Council (MMKN), with the issuance and approval of import licences to be referred to the federal government.

He noted that currently, 70 per cent of the non-Muslim community’s pork supply is sourced from other states.

“This decision was made to address the community’s concerns over the environmental impact of these farms, including odour pollution,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said that since January, the state government had stopped issuing pig farming licences and was now focusing on clearing the existing farm site in Tanjong Sepat.

“For the pig farms currently in operation, the areas will be closed in stages with the cooperation of the Selangor State Veterinary Services Department,” he said.

Amirudin also expressed hope that any polemics over the issue would cease and not be prolonged by any party so as to maintain harmony among Selangor’s multi-racial and multi-religious community.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had previously said that he had not granted permission for pig farming to be carried out in any district in Selangor, citing the risk of pollution that could adversely affect surrounding communities.

The Sultan’s private secretary, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, in a statement, said that His Royal Highness was of the view that pig farming could lead to air pollution from foul odours and contaminate river water sources due to the discharge of animal waste and effluent. — Bernama