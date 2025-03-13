PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — Former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has pledged his full cooperation with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after leaving his first round of questioning today.

He departed from the MACC head office in Putrajaya here around 3pm, and is expected to return tomorrow morning for further questioning.

“I was at the MACC’s headquarters to provide a statement, and I will continue to cooperate with the authorities until the investigation is completed,” Ismail said in a statement as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

One MACC source said Ismail was allowed to leave today in view of his hospitalisation last month.

Ismail was previously questioned by MACC on Feb 19, but collapsed at home three days later and was admitted for blood pressure-related complications.

The investigation focuses on four of Ismail's former senior officers, following raids that led to the seizure of RM170 million in cash and 16kg of gold bars from their residences and other locations around the time he was hospitalised.

Ismail is the third former prime minister investigated for corruption after leaving office, with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being predecessors.