KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A male student, who was in a Form One transitional class at the time of the incident, pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Shah Alam on Thursday to a charge of murdering a 16-year-old female classmate in a stabbing incident at a secondary school in Bandar Utama last October.

According to a report in Sinar Harian, the 15-year-old entered his plea after the charge was read again in Mandarin before Justice Adlin Abdul Majid.

Proceedings were held behind closed doors, with only the teenager’s family allowed in the courtroom, as the case involves a juvenile.

According to the charge, the student is accused of killing a Form Three transitional class pupil in the girls’ toilet of a national secondary school in Bandar Utama between 9.20am and 9.35am on October 14, 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, with up to 12 strokes of the cane if the accused is not sentenced to death by hanging.

The prosecution is being handled by deputy public prosecutors Aqharie Durranie Aziz and Zamariah Zarifah Aris.

Outside the court, the boy’s lawyer, Kitson Foong, said the plea was recorded after the charge was read again.

“My client understands the charge and wants the case to be tried, so the court has fixed March 6 for the next case management. On that proceeding, the court will set several trial dates for the case,” he told reporters.

Foong said the defence expects the trial to last about 14 days around July, as both parties do not want the case to be prolonged.

He added that the court has ruled only the accused’s defence team and the prosecution will be allowed to attend the trial.

The judge also allowed two watching-brief counsel representing the Malaysian Bar and Suhakam (the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia) to observe proceedings in chambers.

Counsel for the victim’s family were not allowed, as some family members may be called to give evidence as witnesses.

“Only a limited number of parties will be in court to avoid affecting the mental wellbeing of the accused,” he said.

Pending trial, the teenager is being held at the Puncak Alam Correctional Centre, a juvenile detention facility.

The victim was found dead in the school toilet after being suspected of having been stabbed repeatedly.

On January 16, the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court was informed that a psychiatric report had confirmed the teenager was fit to stand trial.