GEORGE TOWN, Feb 12 — Police have completed investigations into the murder of a single mother at Flat Sri Murni in Butterworth and submitted the investigation papers to the state prosecution office for further action, said Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail.

He said they are now awaiting further instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) after all investigation processes were concluded.

“The three suspects, comprising two local men and one foreign national, are still under remand,” he said in a press conference after launching Ops Selamat 25 at the Jelutong market here today.

It was previously reported that the three men, including the main suspect believed to have murdered the 41-year-old victim on February 4, have their remand extended by the magistrate.

Magistrate Balqis Roslin allowed the Rohingya suspect to be remanded for two days until February 13, while the remand of the two local suspects was extended for five days until February 16.

The victim was found dead with slash wounds to her neck in an incident at a first-floor unit of a flat in Sungai Dua, Butterworth.

The victim was said to have lived in the house with her 15-year-old son.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim’s body was sent to Hospital Kepala Batas for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Penang Hospital Consultant Pathologist Datuk Dr Zahari Noor confirmed that there were slash wounds on the victim’s neck.

He said preliminary investigations found that the slash wounds were believed to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon on the neck.

He added that there were no signs of a struggle, indicating that the victim was likely attacked by someone she knew and was believed to have been attacked from behind.