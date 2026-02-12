KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Bill 2026 to strengthen the legal framework for cross-border transport operations between the two countries.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the Bill rests on three main pillars, namely strengthening the legal framework, complementing existing laws and safeguarding national sovereignty and security.

“The system will use a single clearance concept at one location to drastically reduce travel time for the public to just five minutes,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the Bill, which had earlier been debated by 12 Members of Parliament before being passed by a majority voice vote.

Shamsul Anuar said the government will also provide 100 units of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled e-gates to ensure passenger clearance time at the stations involved does not exceed seven seconds.

He also gave an assurance on data sovereignty, saying all confidential information, including biometrics, will be stored at a data centre fully regulated by the Malaysian government with no access by Singaporean authorities.

In addition, he said the implementation of the Bill guarantees legal immunity to Malaysian enforcement officers on duty in Singapore from being charged in the neighbouring country’s courts over actions taken in the course of official duties.

He explained that the reciprocal principle also requires Singapore to amend its domestic laws to provide equivalent protection to Malaysian officers before the Bill comes into full force on Sept 30 this year.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes on February 23 to make way for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration and onset of Ramadan next week. — Bernama