KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The health condition of former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob remains uncertain as his medical leave ends tomorrow, with his attending doctor unable to confirm whether he is fit to provide a statement.

According to sources, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had previously recorded the doctor’s statement to assist in its investigation.

“Based on the doctor’s statement, he could not confirm Ismail Sabri’s health condition after his medical leave ends tomorrow.

“If he is fit, the MACC can proceed with recording his statement,” the source said on Tuesday, according to a report published in Malay daily Sinar Harian today.

Additionally, the source revealed that 13 bank accounts, estimated to hold over RM2 million, have been frozen to facilitate the investigation.

Previously, the MACC had recorded statements from 36 individuals in connection with a corruption and money laundering probe linked to the ninth prime minister.

According to sources, statements have been taken from 32 witnesses and four of Ismail Sabri’s former aides who were previously detained.

“A total of 23 new witnesses will be summoned soon to provide their statements,” the source added.

Last Friday, MACC investigators interviewed a doctor with the title “Datuk” at a hospital in Petaling Jaya to assess Ismail Sabri’s health condition.

Ismail Sabri was initially scheduled to appear at the MACC headquarters last Friday but did not do so, reportedly due to health reasons.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that the session has been postponed to Wednesday as Ismail Sabri remains on medical leave.

On February 10, Ismail Sabri submitted his asset declaration before his statement was recorded on February 19.

The investigation is being conducted under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

In a related development, the MACC has seized approximately RM170 million in cash in various foreign currencies, including baht, riyal, pound sterling, won, euro, Swiss franc, and yuan.

Additionally, 16kg of gold bars, estimated to be worth RM7 million, have also been confiscated.