KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A man is believed to have killed his wife by stabbing her multiple times before taking his own life at a house in Jalan Daun Inai 4, Sunway SPK Damansara, Kepong, here yesterday.

The bodies of the local couple were found lying on the floor in a room before police were alerted at 11.43am, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said initial checks at the scene found a 54-year-old man with stab wounds to the neck.

He said the 52-year-old woman had sustained 13 stab wounds, mainly to the neck and upper body.

“The motive for the murder is believed to be due to a misunderstanding between the husband and wife, and it is believed the man killed his wife before taking his own life.

“The bodies of both victims were taken to the Forensic Unit of Kuala Lumpur Hospital and post-mortem examinations were conducted today,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for further action.

“Members of the public are advised to always comply with the law and work together to safeguard the wellbeing and harmony of Kuala Lumpur. Stern action will be taken against individuals who break the law.

“Those with any information on criminal activities are urged to contact the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03-40482222,” he said.