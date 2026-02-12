KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Proton has officially taken the drapes off the new 2026 Proton S70 MC. The newly refreshed C-segment sedan is the national automaker’s 3rd new release this year after the 2026 Proton X70 MC3 as well as the 2026 Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV, and we are just in February!

2026 Proton S70 MC Pricing, Launch Rebate

Buyers can enjoy a RM5,000 launch rebate, up to RM4,000 under the cash-for-clunkers programme, special insurance perks, and financing rates from as low as 2.25pc per annum.— SoyaCincau pic

Here’s the on-the-road pricing (without insurance) for the 2026 Proton S70 MC:

Proton S70 1.5TD Executive: RM68,800

Proton S70 1.5TD Premium: RM74,800

Proton S70 1.5TD Flagship: RM84,800

Proton S70 1.5TD Flagship X: RM89,800

The pricing listed above is inclusive of an RM5,000 launch rebate for the first 2,000 customers who register their new S70 by 31 March 2026. Without the rebate, the pricing is identical to the launch price of the original S70 back in 2023.

As part of the launch offer, customers can also obtain additional protection if they decide to insure their new S70 through the Proton Insurance Programme. These add-ons include Special Perils coverage, enhanced flood relief of up to RM2,000, and passenger personal accident coverage for up to 4 passengers with up to RM15,000 per person.

At the same time, the 2026 S70 is also eligible for the national cash-for-clunkers program in which you can obtained additional RM4,000 rebate in exchange for your non-roadworthy vehicle- provided that the vehicle is at least 20 years old. There are also financing options with tenure as long as 9 years and interest rates that start from 2.25% per annum.

Powered by a new 1.5L i-GT 4-cylinder turbo engine producing 179hp and 290Nm, the S70 MC accelerates from 0–100km/h in just 7.5 seconds — 2.1 seconds quicker than before. — SoyaCincau pic

2026 Proton S70 MC Colourways, Data Plan, Warranty

The 2026 S70 can be obtained in Ruby Red, Quartz Black, Space Grey, Snow White, Marine Blue, and Armour Silver. As for inside the car, the Flagship X variant features a full black interior, while other variants were equipped with a grey headliner.

Owners of 2026 S70 are also being provided with an in-car data package that lasts for 5 years and has a 2GB quota per month. The new model is covered by a 5-year warranty with unlimited mileage alongside 6x free labour when you service the vehicle.

What’s new with the 2026 Proton S70 MC?

The biggest change that was implemented on the 2026 S70 is the new 1.5L i-GT 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. This is not just a mere 3-pot to 4-pot engine swap as the i-GT engine provides the newly refreshed C-segment sedan with more performance.

Specifically, the engine delivers 179hp (133kW) to the 2026 S70 with 290Nm of torque. These figures represent a 21% increase in horsepower and 28% more torque than the previous GEP3 1.5T 3-cylinder engine. Paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, Proton claimed that the S70 MC can hit 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds, which is 2.1 seconds faster than the original S70.

Available in Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X trims, all variants get the new engine, while higher-spec models add features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and redesigned 17-inch alloys. — SoyaCincau pic

All S70’s variants received the new i-GT engine, but other major changes on the car are limited to higher-end variants. For example, the support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels, is limited to the Flagship and Flagship X variants.

In addition to that, the Flagship X variant also received a redesigned aerokit. For those who opt for Quartz Black and Snow White exterior colour, their aerokit comes with Storm Red trim lining, while other colourways get Matte Black trim lining instead. — SoyaCincau