SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — Malaysian Lingkesvaran Rajendaren, convicted of drug trafficking in 2018, was executed in Singapore on Wednesday, the republic’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) confirmed.

“The capital sentence of death imposed on Lingkesvaran Rajendaren was carried out on Feb 11. Lingkesvaran was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel during his trial and appeal,” CNB said in a statement on Thursday.

Lingkesvaran, 33, was convicted of trafficking in not less than 52.77 grammes of diamorphine or pure heroin and was sentenced to death on Oct 15, 2018.

His appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on March 27, 2019.

“Following the dismissal of his appeal, Lingkesvaran was involved in eight post-appeal applications. All of these applications have been dismissed or resolved,” it said.

Lingkesvaran’s petitions to the President for clemency were also unsuccessful.

It noted that on Feb 9, Lingkesvaran’s counsel filed a civil suit alleging wrongful acts done, neglect and/or default committed by public officers within the Singapore Prison Service.

CNB said his counsel also applied for a stay of execution pending the civil suit, but the application was rejected by the Court of Appeal. — Bernama