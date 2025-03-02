GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — A family of seven narrowly escaped death when their Toyota Innova skidded off the road and crashed into an electric pole along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway in Batu Uban today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Shoki Hamzah said an emergency call was received at 1.56 am, and the first fire engine from the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Firefighters found a single vehicle involved in the crash, with three adults, aged between 20 and their 40s, trapped inside. Meanwhile, four children sustained minor injuries.

“Rescue personnel used special equipment to free two men and a woman who were trapped. The victims were successfully extricated by 2.54 am and transported to Penang Hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the injuries included a broken arm, as well as head and abdominal injuries. The children, three boys and a girl, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment. — Bernama