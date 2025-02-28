KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Prime Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim today slammed Opposition leaders for escalating the proposed Urban Renewal Act (URA) into a racial issue.

The Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) deputy chief said that Opposition leaders should carefully examine the details of the Bill before taking any actions that offer no real value.

“This Bill should be viewed as an opportunity for both the government and opposition to present proposals, opinions, and constructive feedback, ensuring that the rights and interests of the affected groups are prioritised.

“Such discussions should be guided by the principle of ‘checks and balances,’ rather than using the opposition platform to spread falsehoods or fuel racial tensions over matters concerning the rights and well-being of the people,” he said in a statement.

Kamil also pointed out that the Bill will not grant the government the power to alter the ownership status of land, except in the case of Bumiputera ownership in specific areas as clarified by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming.

“Most importantly, the Bill is still in the planning stage, with KPKT actively gathering input and feedback from key stakeholders.

“We believe the public, particularly the youth, will not be swayed by the opposition’s narrow racial politics on issues like the URA, which appears to be an attempt to gain political advantage through shallow and divisive tactics,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar assured that the Bill, set to be tabled in Parliament, will not alter the status of affected lands.

Anwar also dismissed claims that the Bill would lead to the seizure of Malay reserve land, calling such accusations false.

This comes after PAS deputy youth chief Mohd Hafez Sabri announced plans for a large-scale demonstration against the proposed Bill.