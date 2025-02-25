KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today sought to allay concerns over the Urban Renewal Bill, pledging that it would not allow any landowner to be evicted from their property.

In Parliament this morning, he also stressed that the proposed law was neither new nor rushed, pointing out that it has been development in 2012.

He further noted that among previous ministers who had participated in developing the law include Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Zuraida Kamaruddin during their stints handling the Federal Territories portfolio.

