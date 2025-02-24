JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has recorded a compliance rate of more than 80 per cent among taxpayers, including individuals and companies, said its chief executive officer, Datuk Abu Tariq Jamaluddin.

He said the figure involves over eight million active taxpayers nationwide.

“The percentage of compliant taxpayers is high, but awareness still needs to be instilled among the public to ensure they fulfil their responsibilities.

“In 2023, LHDN generated a total tax collection of RM183.4 billion, which is higher than the previous year’s collection.

“However, the official figure for last year’s total tax collection is expected to be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon,” he said after officiating the national-level Op Dagang 2025 ceremony at Wisma LHDN here today.

Abu Tariq highlighted that the compliance rate, exceeding 80 per cent, is commendable but still leaves room for improvement.

“In terms of compliance, this is an ongoing process, and we believe there is potential for further enhancement.

“That is why we are conducting this operation, as there are still individuals and entities who have yet to fulfil their tax responsibilities,” he said.

The operation will be conducted nationwide by 1,816 LHDN officers, targeting 2,495 companies.

He said the focus will be on five key sectors: construction, manufacturing, real estate, transportation and storage, and agriculture.

“This involves four main tax operation activities: audits, collection efforts, strategic compliance activities (investigations), and taxpayer verification operations.

“Op Dagang 2025 aims to improve tax compliance across income tax filing registrations, submission of tax forms, accurate reporting, and timely payment,” he added.

Last year, Abu Tariq said Op Dagang identified 28,348 cases in the construction sector, resulting in assessments amounting to RM687 million; 16,061 cases in manufacturing (RM1.86 billion); and 6,817 cases in real estate (RM247 million).

“In the transportation and storage sector, there were 9,626 cases with assessments totalling RM260 million, while the agriculture sector saw 9,331 cases with assessments of RM122 million,” he said.

The Op Dagang operation is a continuation of LHDN’s compliance efforts from the previous years and aims to sustain a high compliance rate among taxpayers in 2024.