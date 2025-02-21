KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 – DAP vice-chairman M Kulasegaran has announced he will not contest in the party’s upcoming central executive committee (CEC) election, saying it is time to make way for younger leaders.

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said he is stepping back to support the party’s renewal efforts as it adapts to evolving national challenges.

“I sincerely hope the party will continue to stay true to its founding principles while charting a new course with the younger generation at the helm,” he said in a statement here.

Kulasegaran also urged DAP to uphold its socialist foundation, advocating for equity, justice, human rights, and good governance.

He paid tribute to party members who had endured financial hardship, arrests, and persecution while supporting the party’s cause, calling on current leaders to recognise their sacrifices.

“I remember how, despite financial hardship, many of our members spent from their own pockets to attend party events, assist in elections, and support our cause, all in the hope of building a better Malaysia,” he said.

Kulasegaran, who previously served as human resources minister, highlighted his role in introducing labour law reforms, strengthening workers’ rights, improving wages, and expanding social security protections.

He stressed the need for reforms to be expedited, warning against political delays that could impact the poor and vulnerable.

Kulasegaran also expressed gratitude to DAP veterans Lim Kit Siang, party chairman Lim Guan Eng, secretary-general Anthony Loke, and party supporters for their guidance and solidarity over the years.

His withdrawal follows the recent announcements by veteran MPs Tan Kok Wai and Fong Kui Lun, who also opted out of the party polls to pave the way for younger leaders.



