KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has called on party leaders to verify their facts before making public statements to prevent defamation suits and safeguard the party’s reputation.

Amid a series of defamation suits and criticisms over misinformation, the Pahang opposition leader cautioned that statements made even in a personal capacity could still be associated with the party due to their positions.

“We run the risk of being sued personally and having to pay damages. The party is also at risk [of having its image tarnished].

“So all leaders and members must exercise care to preserve PAS’s image and defend the integrity of the party’s leadership,” he was quoted telling Free Malaysia Today.

Tuan Ibrahim was asked whether the Islamist party would direct its leaders to be more cautious in their remarks following a series of defamation lawsuits against party members.

In December last year, the High Court in Penang ruled that PAS’ Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad was guilty of defamation, with his remarks linking DAP leaders Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng, and Teresa Kok to the late Communist Party of Malaya leader, Chin Peng, and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew were uttered with malice.

He awarded global damages of RM300,000 in favour of Kit Siang, RM250,000 in favour of Guan Eng, and RM200,000 in favour of Kok. He then ordered that Siti Mastura pay RM25,000 in costs to each plaintiff.

Siti Mastura settled the damages pending appeal — but not before PAS had to launch a crowdfunding appeal to its supporters for the amount.

Last month, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh issued a letter of demand seeking RM1 million in compensation and a public apology from Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria over his allegations that she used her ministerial position to propagate Christianity to Muslims.

In December, Razman had already apologised to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming in connection with the defamatory remark linking the Perak DAP chairman to the incident of waving the Chinese national flag in Teluk Intan last October.





