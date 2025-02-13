KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A woman will be charged in the Magistrates’ Court today for allegedly cheating a total of RM105,380 in connection with the arrest of actor and comedian Along Cham in a drug case late last year.

The charge will be filed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, whipping, and a fine upon conviction, Buletin TV3 reported today.

Previously, Along, or Muhammad Nizamudin Ahmad, 42, accused his wife, Afreena Suhaimi, of misappropriating hundreds of thousands of ringgit in public donations that were meant to support him while he was detained at Sungai Buloh Prison on charges of cannabis possession.

Earlier reports stated that Afreena lodged a police report against an individual known as “Ika” for allegedly scamming her out of RM95,180.

Afreena claimed the money was handed over with the intention of helping to secure her husband’s release from custody.

Following this, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that police arrested a married couple in their 20s at their residence in Salak Tinggi, Sepang, on January 29.

Investigations revealed that the detained woman has five prior fraud-related records across four states, including Selangor, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, and Kedah.

She was initially remanded for four days, with an extension of one more day, while her husband was remanded for three days for investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.