PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Applications for the 2025 Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship (BYDPA) are now open from Feb 3 to 28.

The Public Service Department (JPA), in a statement today, said that the prestigious scholarship is available to full-time master’s and doctor of philosophy students at both local and international universities, specialising in strategic disciplines that play a pivotal role in national development.

Fields eligible for the scholarship include science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), economics, law, Islamic finance, and artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the JPA, candidates wishing to apply must demonstrate strong potential to become leaders in both academic and professional fields.

“Priority will be given to individuals who excel in both academic and non-academic areas, as well as possess exceptional leadership skills,” it said.

Those wishing to apply can access further information and submit their applications online through the JPA’s official portal at https://bmipenajaan.jpa.gov.my. — Bernama