KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A family’s holiday to Kota Baru ended in tragedy early this morning when a couple died in a crash on KM3 of Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai in Bandar Utama, Gua Musang, Kelantan.

According to Astro Awani, the incident occurred around 1am when the Perodua Myvi, driven by 25-year-old Muhammad Syamie Farhan Adnan, collided with a trailer. His wife, 26-year-old Nurul Syafika Anis Zulkifli, was also killed in the crash.

Their two children, 10-month-old Nur Irdina Delisha and five-year-old Muhammad Izz Danial, were injured with abdominal wounds, the report added.

Nurul Syafika Anis’s brother, Mohamad Hasbi Zulkifli, 32, told Astro Awani that his sister had been looking forward to the family trip to Kota Baru.

“I sent a WhatsApp message to my brother-in-law earlier in the day warning him about an overturned trailer in Bandar Utama. I told him to be careful,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Mohamad said he never expected that the victims would be his own sister and her family.

“Not long after, while I was about to charge my phone before going to bed, the police called and said there had been an accident — both of them were gone. I rushed to Gua Musang Hospital,” he added.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Superintendent Sik Choon Foo said initial investigations indicated the Perodua Myvi was travelling from Kuala Krai towards Gua Musang when the driver lost control on a bend, veering into the opposite lane and colliding with a Scania trailer.

The impact caused the trailer, driven by a 45-year-old man, to skid and overturn.

The family’s car also veered off the road, landing on the left shoulder.

The investigation is ongoing, with the case being handled under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.